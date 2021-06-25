Malta: Gaffarena appeal on Valletta expropriation case thrown out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that Marco Gaffarena lost an appeal challenging a court decision to revoke a promise of sale of part of a property in Valletta. The original owners decided not to sell when they became aware of a state expropriation deal with the businessman. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-24/local-news/Gaffarena-loses-appeal-on-Old-Mint-Street-property-expropriation-6736234659

Another story quotes a statement by the employers’ association describing Malta’s grey-listing by the FATF as a ‘terrible auto-goal’ for the economy. The body blamed the negative result on dishonest politicians and businesses. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-23/local-news/Grey-listing-a-terrible-auto-goal-for-the-Maltese-economy-MEA-6736234635

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro