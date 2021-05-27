Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly carries an interview with Gaming Authority CEO Carl Brincat who said that the industry has shown resilience in a difficult scenario. He said the authority is forging stronger relationships with stakeholders and players.

The paper reports that Malta received €177 million in loans on favourable terms under the SURE Instrument. The scheme was launched by the European Commission to help national governments mitigate unemployment in member states.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro