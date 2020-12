Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that igaming company NetEnt informed nearly 300 employees that it was terminating their jobs with immediate effect on Tuesday. The paper says that the employees face an uncertain holiday season.

The paper says that international organisations are giving their support to the Nurses and Midwives Union following a judicial protest filed by the government to stop directives for members at Mater Dei hospital.

