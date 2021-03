Reading Time: < 1 minute

Il-Mument quotes a statement by the network of igaming companies warning that blows to Malta’s reputation is damaging to the sector. The network urged authorities to serve justice in all cases of corruption.

Another story reports the suspension of Zenith, formerly MFSP, by the financial services watchdog. The financial services company was ordered to stop offering services to new or existing clients.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...