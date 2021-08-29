Malta: Gap between parties narrows by six points

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times leads with survey results showing that the PL’s lead over the PN fell from 15 percentage points in July to 9 points this month. Meanwhile, Robert Abela gained 4 points in trust ratings while Bernard Grech dropped 1 point. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/pn-gains-ground-abela-trust-rating-up-survey.896551

Another story says that government advisers have their eyes on a November general election to ride on the feel-good factor of a favourable budget and the completion of major infrastructure projects.

