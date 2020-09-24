Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Gasan family wants out of Electogras project

The Times quotes a statement by the Gasan group of companies which says the family is seeking to exit the Electrogas consortium because it wants to distance itself from the controversies surrounding the power station.

Another story reveals that Keith Schembri has been ordered to return into police custody in mid-October, but investigations into allegations of financial crimes are proceeding. The former chief of staff is out on bail after being arrested on Tuesday.

