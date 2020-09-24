Malta: Gasan family wants out of Electogras project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a statement by the Gasan group of companies which says the family is seeking to exit the Electrogas consortium because it wants to distance itself from the controversies surrounding the power station.

Another story reveals that Keith Schembri has been ordered to return into police custody in mid-October, but investigations into allegations of financial crimes are proceeding. The former chief of staff is out on bail after being arrested on Tuesday.

