Candidate Gavin Gulia was today elected in the casual election to fill the seat vacated by Professor Edward Scicluna who has taken the post of Central Bank Governor.

The three candidates contesting this election were former Rabat Labor Mayor Charles Azzopardi, former Labor MP Gavin Gulia and former Nationalist MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, who was a candidate in the last general election on a Labour Party ticket.

Source TVM

Updated 1736

