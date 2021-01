Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gavin Gulia resigned from parliament on Wednesday afternoon, minutes after being sworn in after winning a casual election.

The Labour MP in a brief statement said that the prime minister had asked him to stay on as chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority in view of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation. He was also needed to pilot the authority’s 2020 strategic plan.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated: 1745

