A gender equality mechanism for parliament should not be restricted to only allow candidates from the two major political parties to be elected to the House, a Nationalist Party MP argued on Tuesday.

“Gender equality should not stop with the election of just two parties to parliament,” Nationalist MP Hermann Schiavone told the House as he proposed an amendment to a Bill moved on Monday.

