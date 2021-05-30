Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa publishes a statement by the General Workers Union welcoming the white paper on recreational cannabis presented by the government. The union said it is in favour of reform on the responsible use of the substance. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/il-gwu-favur-ir-riforma-dwar-l-uzu-bmod-responsabbli-tal-kannabis/

Another report speaks to an unnamed sister in a religious order who said that, while abortion should remain illegal, threatening women with imprisonment is not the right solution. She appealed for a mature discussion of the subject.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro