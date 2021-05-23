Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa announces the creation of a new section within the General Worker Union focusing on educators. The union said it wants to represent all education specialists with transparency and a view for social justice.

The paper speaks with Kevin Drake about Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, a chronic fatigue syndrome that needs around €400 per month in treatment. Drake said that patients find it difficult to work in the first place and calls for support with the medicines.

