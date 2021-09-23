Malta: Għargħur residents raise alarm over development proposal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that residents in Għargħur are objecting to a high-rise project just outside the town’s urban conservation area. The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and several NGOs have joined a chorus opposing the development. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/residents-oppose-monstrous-flats-on-former-church-land-in-gharghur.902507

The paper speaks to legal experts who said that the appeals filed by two of the unsuccessful bidders for the Gozo tunnel project could delay the process by up to six months. The case will be decided by the Public Contracts Review Board but could go before the courts. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/appeals-could-derail-gozo-tunnel-by-months.902510

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro