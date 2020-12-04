Malta: Girl charged with domestic violence – heated argument with her mother about washing of clothes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 17-year-old girl from Cospicua has been charged with having instilled fear in her mother, harassed and provoked her two days ago. The girl, whose name is being withheld as she is a minor, was also charged with breaching a probation order and bail conditions imposed in separate cases.

Inspector Eman Hayman testified that this was not the first occasion the mother had reported her daughter on allegations of domestic violence. The Inspector added that the last argument had occurred as the girl had complained her mother was taking too long to wash her clothes for the latter to be able to dress up and meet her friends.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1715

