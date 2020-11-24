Malta: Girl still missing after 44 days

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
In-Nazzjon covers a vigil by Malta Can Association to raise awareness about a seven-year-old girl who was abducted by her biological mother 44 days ago. The girl has been in foster care with a family since she was six months.
Another story says that the family of a man who died in police custody filed a case with the Constitutional Courts to have access to the ongoing inquiry. Richmond Tong died aged 35 in June this year.
The paper reports that four Covid-19 patients died between Monday and Tuesday, three at Mater Dei and one at a residence for the elderly. The number of victims in Malta has now risen to 117.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro