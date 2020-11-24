Malta: Girl still missing after 44 days

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a vigil by Malta Can Association to raise awareness about a seven-year-old girl who was abducted by her biological mother 44 days ago. The girl has been in foster care with a family since she was six months.

Another story says that the family of a man who died in police custody filed a case with the Constitutional Courts to have access to the ongoing inquiry. Richmond Tong died aged 35 in June this year.

The paper reports that four Covid-19 patients died between Monday and Tuesday, three at Mater Dei and one at a residence for the elderly. The number of victims in Malta has now risen to 117.

