Update: Malta goes to the polls / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 26 March 2022

Morning Briefing

Malta goes to the polls

Malta goes to the polls today in a general election seeking to elect the next Members of Parliament. 116 polling stations are available throughout Malta and Gozo and voting will start at 7am and finish at 10pm.

340,423 people who have collected their voting documents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots

Ten voters who are able to vote without assistance are to enter into the Polling Booth for every voter who needs assistance to vote from the Assistant Electoral Commissioners.

Seven specialised COVID-19 voting centres will be provided, six in Malta,and one in Gozo. A voting centre for Mater Dei patients who did not participate in early voting has also been set up.

Around 12 hours after polls close on Saturday, an unofficial result is likely to emerge but it could be early on Monday before the full outcome of the election is confirmed.

12th district with most uncollected votes

Nearly one in 10 voters in the twelfth district did not collect their voting documents. More than 14,000 voting documents were not collected by the deadline at midnight on Thursday night. A breakdown of the final figure of uncollected votes stands at 14,473. This is nearly 4% of the eligible voters for Saturday’s general election. In 2017, the figure stood at 8,372 uncollected documents and was 2.4% of the voting population. (Times of Malta)

District 1 1,052 – 4.10%

District 2 858 – 3.20%

District 3 1,110 – 4.00%

District 4 746 – 2.80%

District 5 694 – 2.60%

District 6 557 – 2.00%

District 7 693 – 2.50%

District 8 822 – 3.10%

District 9 1,255 – 4.80%

District 10 1,876 – 7.00%

District 11 839 – 3.10%

District 12 2,529 – 9.00%

District 13 1,442 – 4.70%

All districts 14,473

Covid-19 Update:

465 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday, as active cases shot up to 3590, with 77 people in hospital. An 81-year-old woman also passed away overnight