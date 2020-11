Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Good Samaritan Hospital has rebutted “unfounded claims” that it was putting patients at risk, after Oppositions MPs alleged the hospital was not observing COVID-19 safety protoocls.

Hospital owner Louis Buhagiar, the former Labour MP, accused the MPs of “misinformation and prejudice by people who have hidden or political agendas.”

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1700

