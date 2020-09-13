Malta: Government allocates half a billion euros to waste management

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum quotes Environment Ministry Aaron Farrugia who said the government is soon launching four projects to upgrade the waste management system. Two new plants and another two incinerators will cost €500 million.

The paper carries a wide-ranging interview with TV presenter Peppi Azzopardi who said that the government, the Attorney General, and the police were all ‘sleeping together’. The prison director should also be ashamed of himself, said Azzopardi.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

