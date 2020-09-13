Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Government allocates half a billion euros to waste management

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum quotes Environment Ministry Aaron Farrugia who said the government is soon launching four projects to upgrade the waste management system. Two new plants and another two incinerators will cost €500 million.

The paper carries a wide-ranging interview with TV presenter Peppi Azzopardi who said that the government, the Attorney General, and the police were all ‘sleeping together’. The prison director should also be ashamed of himself, said Azzopardi.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: