Malta: Government announces new centres for essential workers

L-Orizzont quotes Education Minister Justyne Caruana who announced the opening of four new centres for essential workers with children. The minister said the service will give workers in healthcare and disciplined forces peace of mind.

The paper covers a TV interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that vaccination is the solution to the pandemic while he defended Malta’s procurement strategy from criticism by other governments.

