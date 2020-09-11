Malta: Government concerned about prison deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri who said that the outcomes of inquiries into prison deaths are being studied to prevent similar tragedies in the future, including suicide attempts.

Another story carries a reaction by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia to reports of dead animals being dumped in grey garbage bags. Farrugia said that the government’s challenge is to educate people who disregard the rules.

The paper publishes a statement by the Association of Parents of State School Students which says that Covid-19 protocols in schools should be the full prerogative of health authorities.

