Malta: Government defends passport scheme

The Independent quotes a government statement insisting that citizenship is the competence of national governments in the EU. Malta was reacting to a formal letter of notice by the European Commission raising concerns about its passport scheme. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-09/local-news/European-Commission-steps-up-infringement-procedures-against-Malta-Cyprus-golden-visa-schemes-6736234177

Another story reports that EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has replied to a letter from Alfred and George Degiorgio, advising them to refer their queries to Europol. The murder suspects claim they have important information to share on several crimes. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-09/local-news/Commission-turns-down-Degiorgios-request-to-intervene-over-pardon-directs-them-to-Europol-6736234169

