Malta Today quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who said that Malta is holding talks with the UK on a Covid-19 digital certificate to allow safer travel between the two countries. The minister said the certificate will indicate the vaccination dates.

Another story reports money-laundering charges against a seafood restaurant manager and a former senior official at a bank with suspected links to an oil smuggling operation. Both plead not guilty.

