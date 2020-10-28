Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Government eyeing economic restart in March

L-Orizzont follows the Budget reply by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government is looking at March as the month when the country will leave the pandemic behind and come fast “off the blocks”.

Another story quotes doctor Frank Portelli who is urging the government to provide Vitamin D for free as part of the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme. Dr Portelli said studies show that the vitamin reduces the risk of Covid-19.

The paper report on progress on the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca after trials produced ‘encouraging’ results among elderly people and younger participants in the tests.

