Malta: Government eyeing economic restart in March

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the Budget reply by Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that the government is looking at March as the month when the country will leave the pandemic behind and come fast “off the blocks”.

Another story quotes doctor Frank Portelli who is urging the government to provide Vitamin D for free as part of the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme. Dr Portelli said studies show that the vitamin reduces the risk of Covid-19.

The paper report on progress on the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca after trials produced ‘encouraging’ results among elderly people and younger participants in the tests.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...