Malta: Government joins appeal case again EU trucking directive

L-Orizzont says that Malta has filed a joint appeal with six other EU members before the European Court of Justice against a new directive regulating conditions for truck drivers. MEP Alfred Sant said the directive negatively affects countries in the periphery.

Another story says that Air Malta is pledging a stable connection to 15 major EU destinations throughout the winter months. The airline said that it will operate both passenger and cargo journeys for peace of mind.

The paper reports on the death of Jesuit Fr Lino Cardona after he contracted Covid-19. The paper says that there were 35 victims of the disease in October, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

