Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ministry for Gozo launched the one time employment refund scheme through which employers can get a refund of their employee’s wages. The scheme applies for those companies which have generated employment in Gozo throughout these past two years.

The scheme was initially launched in July 2018. During a press conference, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that the scheme comes into effect on a yearly basis.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1701

