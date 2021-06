Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports on the launch of a new Nomad Residence Permit aimed at non-EU remote workers, freelancers, and business owners. Candidates can obtain a one-year residence permit in Malta against a €300 fee.

The paper says that Malta has not yet reached any bilateral agreements with other countries on Covid-19 vaccine passports. Seven EU members including two Mediterranean countries have already joined the European QR verification system.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro