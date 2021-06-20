Malta: Government making last-ditch bid ahead of FATF vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum quotes sources assisting the government in its bid to avoid grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force. The experts claim that influential countries including the US, Britain and Germany want to make a political point by punishing Malta.

Another story quotes a report by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing which insists that solitary confinement at prison should be a last resort in restrictive care but only applied under particular circumstances and under strict supervision.

