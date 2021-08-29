Malta: Government MP says PL does not support Marsascala marina

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum speaks with government MP Jean Claude Micallef who criticised the proposed yacht marina project in Marsascala. He said that the concept was neither endorsed by the Labour Party nor the Prime Minister. Read more: https://www.illum.com.mt/ahbarijiet/politika/63395/ma_ngaddux_linnies_minn_gajn_illabra_li_gax_issir_marina_wied_ilgajn_se_jieu_rru_

The paper publishes an interview with academic Andrew Azzopardi and broadcaster Peppi Azzopardi about a series of recommendations to revamp the incarceration system. The pair propose 100 ideas including a dedicated ombudsman for prison and probation.

