Illum says that the government is considering buying the properties of around 20 band clubs that are at risk of eviction. The measure echoes a proposal made by opposition MP Jason Azzopardi who called for the creation of a public fund to purchase clubs at risk.

Another story says that developer Joseph Portelli has shown his interest in commercialising the Rialto complex in Bormla. The Labour Party issued an expression of interest for the property earlier this year.

