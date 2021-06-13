Malta: Government mulling ratification of EU sports betting convention

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that Malta’s veto on a sports betting convention is complicating assessment by the Financial Action Task Force. A government official told the paper that the country may have to reverse its position that has stalled the EU convention for seven years.

Another report says that 58 per cent of people in the 16 to 35 age group disagree with the decriminalisation of abortion while are third are in favour. Nationally, 18 per cent support decriminalising the termination of pregnancy and two-thirds do not.

