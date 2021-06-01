Malta: Government mulling scrapping benchmark exams

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Education Ministry is considering the removal of Benchmark examinations for children in the sixth year of school, favouring a system of ongoing assessment instead of end-of-year testing.

Another story says that 48 per cent of adults in Malta are now fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. The information was given by Health Minister Chris Fearne in a press conference announcing the vaccination certificate. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/ic-certifikat-tal-vaccin-jista-jitnizzel-minn-nofsillejl/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro