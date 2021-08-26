Malta: Government opens application for disputed bird trapping scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that bird trappers are being invited to apply for a catch-and-release scheme that the EU had warned Malta not to pursue. The government launched a similar initiative last year, claiming it was for research purposes. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-defies-brussels-plans-another-bird-trapping-study.895873

Another story says that a black man was attacked by a gang in Victoria on Monday, but bystanders were shocked to see the police arrest the victim. A spokesperson for the force said the arrested man had been involved in another fight earlier. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/police-in-gozo-arrest-assault-victim-but-not-his-attackers-bystanders.895876

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro