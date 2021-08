Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that the government has drafted plans to retake Malta off the FATF grey list. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that discussions about the strategy are in their final stages.

The paper carries an interview with the president of the Labour Party Ramona Attard who said that there have been significant reforms in the state since the Caruana Galizia inquiry started.

