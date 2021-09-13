Malta: Government presents action plan to get off FATF grey-list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta reveals that Malta has presented the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with an action plan to get off the grey list of untrustworthy financial jurisdictions. The government presented the plan to the global watchdog during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

In a separate story, The Times quotes sources close to the investigation on Pilatus Bank and reveals that the probe is probe skirting problematic account holders for the time being, adding that the investigation not focused on prosecuting account holders ‘at this stage’.