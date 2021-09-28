Malta: Government promises €20 million motorsport racetrack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows a Cabinet meeting held at the Ta’ Qali basketball pavilion on Monday, discussing the government’s plan for sports. The Prime Minister announced a €20 million investment to develop a motorsport racetrack in Ħal Far. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/corpses-put-in-hospital-underground-corridor-as-lift-to-mortuary-is.903722

Another story says that Education Minister denied claims by the union of teachers that some 150 primary classrooms are without a teacher. Earlier, union representatives accused the ministry of unpreparedness ahead of the new scholastic year. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-27/local-news/MUT-s-claims-on-shortage-of-teachers-in-150-primary-classes-are-not-true-Education-Ministry-6736237074

