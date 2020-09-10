Malta: Government publishes pre-budget document

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly leads with the launch of a pre-budget document by the government outlining a plan for economic growth. Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said that the deficit is expected to continue through next year, but no taxes will be increased.

The paper quotes blogger Kenneth Riyock who claimed that two Maltese cabinet ministers are understood to be cooperating with law enforcement agencies in two foreign countries on cases that are still sealed.

Another story reports that new Covid-19 cases jumped to 63 in the last 24 hours, a sharp increase from the average 20 to 30 daily cases that were being registered in the last days.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...