Malta: Government rejects opposition request for urgent FATF debate

In-Nazzjon says that the Opposition is requesting an urgent debate of the FATF greylisting in the parliamentary Economic Affairs Committee. Opposition Whip Robert Cutajar said that committee chairman Jean Claude Micallef had turned down the first request. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/12/intalab-ruling-biex-jitlaqqa-l-kumitat-dwar-l-affarijiet-ekonimici-u-jiddiskuti-l-lista-l-griza-tal-fatf/

Another story quotes Rosianne Cutajar’s collaborator Charles Farrugia who denied that the MP had taken a cut from a brokerage fee involving Yorgen Fenech. Farrugia said he did not broker any deal but merely introduced the parties. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/12/charles-farrugia-jiddikjara-li-rcieva-s-senserija-kollha-hu-fuq-il-bejgh-ta-propjeta-fl-imdina/

The paper covers the testimony of Standards Commissioner George Hyzler before a parliamentary committee on Monday. He said evidence suggests that MP Rosianne Cutajar sought compensation for her role in a Mdina property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/07/12/mill-provi-jirrizulta-li-rosianne-cutajar-hadet-il-flus-mis-senserija/

