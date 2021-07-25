Malta: Government requests information on Dubai holdings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that the government has requested access to information on offshore holdings in Dubai obtained by Germany. Senior officials told the paper that the data will establish potential tax evasion. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/labour-leading-pn-by-more-than-50000-votes-survey.888817

The paper publishes survey results indicating that almost 80 per cent of the electorate would vote for the same party they did in 2017. 57 per cent of the total said they would vote for the PL while 42 per cent would vote for the PN. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/taxmen-request-access-to-dubai-data-list.888952

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro