Malta: Government revenue falls by €530 million this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationals Statistics Office figures which show a government deficit of over €1 billion in the first seven months of the year. Government revenue, meanwhile, decreased by more than €530 million.

The paper says that Viktor Dragomanski pleaded not guilty to charges that he was involved in the Sliema double murder. The police moved in on the man at a Gżira hotel after identifying him from CCTV footage.

Another report says that investigators have identified a third man involved in the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski, but he has left Malta for Spain before the police could arrest him.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...