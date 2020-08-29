Preloader
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Government revenue falls by €530 million this year

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationals Statistics Office figures which show a government deficit of over €1 billion in the first seven months of the year. Government revenue, meanwhile, decreased by more than €530 million.

The paper says that Viktor Dragomanski pleaded not guilty to charges that he was involved in the Sliema double murder. The police moved in on the man at a Gżira hotel after identifying him from CCTV footage.

Another report says that investigators have identified a third man involved in the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski, but he has left Malta for Spain before the police could arrest him.

By Corporate Dispatch

