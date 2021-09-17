Malta: Government to issue tax refund cheques

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the public will start receiving cheques from today as part of a tax refund scheme. Announcing the exercise, the Prime Minister said that more than 250,000 people are set to be eligible for a total €17 million. Read more: https://talk.mt/illum-jibdew-jitqassmu-c-cekkijiet-tar-rifuzjoni-tat-taxxa/

Another story reports that the EU Commission has approved Malta’s €316 million Recovery and Resilience Plan. The funds are earmarked for reforms in digitalisation, sustainable transport, energy supply and other strategic areas. Read more: https://talk.mt/il-kummissjoni-ewropea-tapprova-l-pjan-ta-rkupru-u-reziljenza-ta-malta/

The paper speaks with a woman from Nevada who said that the wife of one of the American soldiers who died in a terrorist attack in Kabul last month gave birth to a girl. The source said that baby has been robbed of her father but will find the nation’s love.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro