Malta will be seeking the European Commission’s approval to provide “substantial” amount of state aid to Air Malta in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri confirmed on Monday.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by the Nationalist Party’s economy spokesperson Claudio Grech, Schembri said that while it was still premature to talk about specific amounts at this stage, he could confirm that the amount was substantial.

Source Newsbook

