The Times reports that the government has ordered an investigation into the funds used by the Tourism Authority and the Public Broadcasting Services to promote Malta’s entry in the Eurovision. It is believed that part of the total €650,000 spend went into placing bets. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/je-me-cash-malta-blew-650000-on-eurovision.874813

Another story says that the office of the Ombudsman has notified parliament and the Prime Minister that the Planning Authority has ignored its recommendations on illegal roadworks carried out in Comino by the government. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/planning-authority-rejects-ombudsman-advice-over-illegal-works-on.874816

