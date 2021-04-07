Malta: Government to start lifting Covid-19 restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said in a radio interview that safety measures will soon start to be scaled back. Abela said that the easing of restrictions will err on the side of caution.

Another story says that the teachers’ union issued a statement warning that it does not agree with the full reopening of schools next week. The union of professional educators, on the other hand, said that students should return to physical classes from Monday.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...