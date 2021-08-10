Malta: “Government undermining recommendations of public inquiry” – Graffitti

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The conclusions and recommendations of the inquiry on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are being undermined, as while the Government says it will take action, it is neglecting its responsibility to address the report’s implications, NGO Moviment Graffitti said.

“Perhaps most pertinent at this point in time is the Ministry for Justice’s responsibility to guarantee rule of law by ensuring that the long arm of justice reaches all those who break the law, whoever they are, whatever their political and economic power,” continued the NGO.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745