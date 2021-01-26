Malta: Government unveils new tourism strategy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont leads with the launch of a ten-year strategy for the tourism sector by minister Clayton Bartolo. In the announcement, the minister said the government wants to raise the quality of tourism and make it more sustainable.

The paper publishes an interview with family doctor Jean Karl Soler who opposes severe lockdowns and curfews as a means to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said that international studies show that social distancing is the best way to limit contagion.

