Malta: Government updating employment rules to address shortages in hospitality

The Malta Business Weekly says that the government is reviewing the employment policy to address staff shortages in the hospitality industry. Public entities are seeking ways to fast-track applicants into the sector. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/employment-policy-is-being-updated-to-address-hospitality-staff-shortages-minister-dalli/15653/

The paper carries an interview with Bolt Malta corporate account manager, Vladimir Puzanov, who said that the company has introduced no-parking zones for e-scooter riders under pain of penalty to prevent vehicles from blocking restricted areas.

