Malta: Government yet to present recovery strategy to EU

In-Nazzjon says that the government has not submitted its economic recovery plan to the EU, one of the only member states left to present their proposals. The paper said that Economy Minister Silvio Schembri skirted the issue when questioned about it. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/08/l-affarijiet-narawhom-u-niddeciduhom-ahna-silvio-schembri/

The paper covers a PN press conference criticising the government’s uniform billing system for utilities. The party said the method hurts small businesses and households and proposed a more flexible system instead. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/08/gvern-nazzjonalista-jaghmel-gustizzja-ma-kulhadd/

Another story carries a reaction by the PN welcoming the announcement of a second interconnector. The party, however, noted that this recommendation was already outlined by a national energy plan in 2006 and proposed by the PN earlier this year. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/08/il-gvern-jikkopja-l-proposta-tal-pn-tat-tieni-interconnector/

