Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with cardinal-elect Mario Grech who said he was surprised to be named for the rank in the Church. Fr Grech said that he wants to retain a sense of simplicity in his new role.

The paper says that questions to Economy Minister Edward Scicluna about reports that top officials from the MFSA and the FIAU holidayed with Yorgen Fenech in 2018, remained unanswered.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 13

Like this: Like Loading...