A third attempt to award a tender for a €115 million ferry service between Malta and Gozo was killed in its tracks on Tuesday after the Public Contracts Review Board ordered its cancellation.

The board upheld arguments put forward by Virtu Ferries Limited, which runs the catamaran service to Sicily, that the request for proposals (RFP) contained a number of illegalities that merited its cancellation.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1721

