Malta: Gozo Tourism Association predicts harsh winter season

Illum publishes an interview with the CEO of the Gozo Tourism Association, Joe Muscat, who warned of a difficult winter ahead and said that the sustainability of the tourism industry depends on government support.

The paper reports that Bernard Grech obtained around 18,400 votes by the paid-up members to become the ninth leader of the Nationalist Party. Grech said this was the first step to renew the party into an alternative government.

