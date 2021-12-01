Malta: Graduates drop 5% in 2020 – NSO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tertiary-level graduates totalled 4,629 during 2020, equivalent to a decrease of 4.9 per cent over the previous year.

The largest share of tertiary graduates (55.5 per cent) attained a qualification at ISCED Level 6 (Bachelor’s or equivalent). This was followed by 35.8 per cent of total tertiary graduates who attained their qualification at ISCED Level 7 (Master’s or equivalent).

The majority of tertiary graduates (55.8 per cent) were females. Females surpassed males in all levels of tertiary education.

The absolute majority, or 61.1 per cent of tertiary-level graduates, were aged between 20 and 24 year. During 2020, 75.5 per cent of graduates attained a qualification from a full-time programme.

Foreign graduates totalled 664, equivalent to 14.3 per cent of total tertiary-level graduates, increasing by 1.2 percentage points over the previous year. Non-EU nationals comprised the largest proportion of all foreign tertiary graduates (77.0 per cent).

The ‘Business, administration and law’ field of education was the most popular field amongst tertiary graduates in 2020, accounting for more than one third of the total, at 35.2 per cent. This was followed by graduates in the ‘Health and Welfare’ field of education at 17.7 per cent. ‘Agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary’ was the least popular field of education among tertiary graduates.